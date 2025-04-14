Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Show-Stopping Coachella Set; Gets Cut Off For Post Malone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion lit up Coachella’s main stage Sunday night (April 13) with surprise guests and a not-so-subtle dig at Nicki Minaj before her set was abruptly cut short to make way for Post Malone.

Shortly after kicking off the show, the Houston rapper was joined by Hip-Hop royalty Queen Latifah, who performed her 1993 anthem “U.N.I.T.Y.” during Megan’s “Plan B.” The moment set the tone for a night centered on powerhouse women and bold performances.

Victoria Monét followed with a smooth transition into a temperature-raising performance of their joint track “Spin.”

BISEXUAL BLACK WOMEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCHHHHH😭😭😭 #MEGCHELLA pic.twitter.com/hBI7Ngs22R — bourbon baby is mourning caitvi🧸 (@mothergan) April 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Ciara brought early-2000s nostalgia by joining Megan for “Roc Steady,” a track sampling “Goodies,” and performed her 2004 hit alongside Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion sampled “Goodies” on her song “Rock Steady” & tonight she brought out Ciara to do a mashup performance!



One thing about Ciara, she stays pouring into the younger artists in a big sister type way.. I love this! 🥰 #MegChella pic.twitter.com/5THBjkNdUC — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) April 14, 2025

The all-female lineup had the crowd roaring, with many calling it the most dynamic set of the weekend.

Elsewhere during the set, Megan appeared to throw shade at Nicki Minaj during her set by dancing in front of a performers dressed as Bigfoot—a clear nod to Minaj’s 2024 diss track that compared Megan to the mythical creature.

But the energy hit a snag when Megan’s mic wire slipped from her bustier and audio issues disrupted the performance after just 20 minutes.

Just five minutes after her scheduled end time, organizers cut her mic entirely, forcing an abrupt end to the set before Megan could finish “Mamushi.”

Mamushi still playing as she exited. Don’t nobody wanna see Post Malone PLZ 😭 #MEGCHELLA pic.twitter.com/uQzjDZzptO — Sim Guru The Wig Bender 👩🏽‍🦲🖤 (@TheSarah_O) April 14, 2025

Despite the technical hiccups, Megan’s choreography, stage presence and costume changes kept the crowd locked in. Social media lit up with praise, and “Megchella” soared to the No. 1 trending spot on X (Twitter.)

Many questioned why she wasn’t the night’s headliner, especially after Post Malone followed with a country-heavy set that left some attendees underwhelmed.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to return for Coachella’s second weekend on Sunday (April 20).