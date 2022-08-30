Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Critics Of Her Fashion Choices

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion had some words for her for the critics of her fashion sensibilities! Read more!

Megan Thee Stallion has defended some of her more revealing fashion choices.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, real name Megan Pete, turned heads in a cutout dress for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and wowed in a glamorous gold Moschino gown at the Met Gala earlier this year.

In an interview for The Cut, Megan maintained that she is very strategic when it comes to her wardrobe.

“I like to dress up but what I really like is that clothes don’t make people; people make clothes. It’s the personality that the person brought to the clothes that really made the statement,” she said. “That’s why y’all remember this outfit – because of what I brought to it, not because of what it brought to me.”

Earlier this year, Megan worked alongside Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader, to create some looks for a music video.

And while the star loves the creative aspect of putting outfits together, she remained tight-lipped over whether she has a fashion line in the works.

“I feel like everybody on my team has been joking about that lately. I don’t know. We’ll see. It’s definitely not out of the question,” the 27-year-old added.