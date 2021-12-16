Megan Thee Stallion Signs Big-Time Deal With Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion just landed a huge deal with Netflix and now she will be producing her own content for the streaming service…and the Hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” has lasted for a few years and does not seem to be slowing down.

The chart-topping rapper from Houston has just closed a mega (or should we say “Megan”) size deal with Netflix that will ensure that her year ends with a bang.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “WAP” artist has entered into a first-look deal with the streaming service and will be working with the company’s comedy division.

Tracey Pakosta, the head of comedy at Netflix says, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

It seems like the college-educated (shout-out TSU) spitter, discovered by A Tribe Called Quest frontman Q-Tip, says, “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix.”

She continued, “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur, and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Netflix could not wait to post (a few times) this news up on their social media.

This is not the star’s first foray into tv and film. In 2020, she starred as Onyx on the show “Good Girls,” and her YouTube series Hottieween made people stand up and recognize her gifts outside of rapping.