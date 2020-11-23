Megan Thee Stallion Takes Over Spotify’s “Feelin’ Myself” Playlist

(AllHipHop News)
On Friday, Megan Thee Stallion presented her official debut studio LP. Good News arrived with guest features from SZA, City Girls, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Young Thug, Popcaan, Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Beyoncé.
Megan also linked with Spotify to launch Good News, the Enhanced Album. She worked with the streaming service to provide exclusive content on the making of the project. For example, fans can watch Megan hanging out with City Girls members Yung Miami and JT.
In addition, the Houston Hottie took over Spotify’s “Feelin’ Myself” playlist. The collection features tracks by Megan, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, City Girls, Asian Doll, Kash Doll, Rubi Rose, Queen Naija, Rico Nasty, Chika, Jhené Aiko, Chloe X Halle, SZA, Normani, and more.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News album was released on November 20 via 300 Entertainment/1501 Certified. The set hosts the Hot 100 #1 record “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé as well as the singles “Body,” “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.