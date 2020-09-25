Megan Thee Stallion Tapped To Perform On Season Premiere Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion’s stellar professional run in 2020 will continue on October 3 when the rapstress gives her first performance on Saturday Night Live. The long-running NBC program is returning for its 46th season.
Comedic legend Chris Rock will be anchoring the upcoming SNL premiere episode. The 55-year-old Fargo actor is returning to the late-night sketch comedy show that helped launch his career in the early 1990s. This will be Rock’s third appearance as an SNL host.
October. 3.@chrisrock @theestallion pic.twitter.com/J8KUYWngaL
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 24, 2020
Megan scored two #1 records on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart this year. The Houston native earned her first Number One when “Savage” featuring Beyoncé hit the top spot in May. Her “WAP” collaboration with Cardi B currently leads the Hot 100 for the fourth non-consecutive time. “WAP” is also #1 on Billboard‘s Global 200 rankings of the most popular songs in the world.
Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion made Time‘s 100 Most Influential People list for 2020. The magazine selected the 25-year-old recording artist to be featured on one of its eight covers for the Time 100. She joined The Weeknd, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Anthony Fauci, Amy O’Sullivan, Sundar Pichai, Tsai Ing-wen, and Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi.