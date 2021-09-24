Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Nike For Exclusive Workout Routines

“Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport.”

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion continues to expand her brand beyond music. The self-described Hot Girl Coach is now working with Nike Training Club (NTC) and Nike Trainer Tara Nicolas for an exclusive set of core and lower body workouts.

Megan Thee Stallion uploaded a promotional YouTube video titled “New Hotties” announcing her partnership with Nike. In addition, she shared the news with her 25 million Instagram followers.

The Instagram caption read:

🔥HOTTIES WE ARE OFFICIALLY NIKE HOTTIES🔥🔥🔥 I told y’all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you. Learn more about my story with @nike and get ready to Train with Thee Stallion in the NTC App 😛 @theestallion Instagram

Plus, Megan Thee Stallion shared some of her favorite Nike looks. The collection includes sneakers, sports bras, crop tops, shorts, leggings, and more. Check out the items at nike.com.