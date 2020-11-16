Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried To Buy Her Silence, Rapper Reacts 

(AllHipHop News)
According to GQ Magazine, Megan thee Stallion says that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez once offered her hush money to not speak publicly about the shooting that happened this summer in California.
Earlier this year, it is alleged that she was shot by the “Chixtape” artist in her foot after a night of partying at Kylie Jenner’s home.
Allison P. Davis reported in an exclusive interview with the female superstar, after the magazine selected her as the GQ’s Rapper of the Year, that not only did he try to pay her off, but also her ex-best friend Kelsey.
The journalist quoted the “Savage” rapper as she detailed that night, “[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ”
The mind-blowing allegation, that had been floated early in August and September by sources claiming to have knowledge of the shooting, was denied by Lanez’ attorney.
“[Tory] has never offered money to any witness for their silence or for any other reason. Any reports to the contrary are false,” his lawyer said in a statement.
This is not the first time that Megan has mentioned that she was initially afraid to tell law enforcement who the shooter was, because of the recent flurry of police-involved killings and assaults that had resulted in protests and other forms of civil unrest around the world.