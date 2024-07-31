MAGA Men Lose It After Megan Thee Stallion Twerks At Kamala Harris Campaign Rally

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kamala Harris leverages Hip-Hop’s influence to attract young voters at a rally in Georgia, highlighting her commitment to crucial issues like gun safety.

Kamala Harris attracted a large crowd of over 10,000 at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024, using the power of Hip-Hop to engage young voters in her presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

Migos rapper Quavo opened the rally, highlighting pivotal issues and encouraging voter participation. Quavo addressed the audience with passion, focusing on his commitment to ending gun violence.

“One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business,” Quavo declared. He praised Harris for her proactive measures, saying, “From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.”

Quavo’s heartfelt speech culminated in a call to action: “So if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now ’cause it’s the real one.”

Adding to the atmosphere, Megan Thee Stallion energized the crowd with a performance of her hit “Girls in the Hood” where she twerked in a tight Blue pantsuit and crop top that showed off her toned figure.

Megan thee Stallion also debuted her “Hotties for Harris” campaign, aimed at mobilizing young voters.

“I’m very clear the path to the White House runs right through this state, and you all helped us win in 2020, and we’re going to do it again in 2024,” Kamala Harris told the attendees.

Harris emphasized her administration’s commitment to gun safety: “We who believe in the freedom to live safe from gun violence will finally pass universal background checks, red flag laws, and an assault weapons ban.”

The event aimed to showcase Harris’s broad appeal, particularly among young and diverse voters, as she builds momentum for her presidential bid.

The rally drew mixed reactions on X.com. Most critics claimed the crowd was there to see Megan and not Kamala. Right-leaning men could not handle Meg’s dancing.

Why the hell is “Megan Thee Stallion” twerking on stage at a Kamala event?



Thank GOD we don’t have to see this garbage at Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/7O25ORryOG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2024

Our founding fathers would be proud that we’re now twerking to get votes pic.twitter.com/DlAUKOaVm3 — greg (@greg16676935420) July 30, 2024

Imagine representing black women at a presidential event and your only instinct is to start twerking 💀. It's really disappointing pic.twitter.com/mDErfdYMZG — 🩸 BEST RED DRACULA 🩸 🇨🇮 (@DraculaAdr19469) July 30, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion is twerking on stage at the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/JFFYqCLhJJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2024

Twerking for votes. Our country has hit rock bottom. No grand speeches, no sweeping visions, no command of issues, nope. Twerking. That’s it. — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) July 30, 2024

lol… empty once kamala got on stage. Yeah quit lying. They came for Megan thee stallion https://t.co/xKzvMEXPIR — ACR (@Acharlesr) July 31, 2024

Free concert for Megan the stallion. — KuckHamalaFarris (@BouncingSllab) July 31, 2024

Only there for megan lol. Lets be honest. She was on stage as long if not longer than Kalama or whatever her name is. — Heath A (@Crankyfist) July 31, 2024

You mean people came to see megan thee stallion where Kamala made a speech? That’s the real enthusiasm — Optic_DG (@CasualGamer407) July 31, 2024

It’s a Megan the stallion concert bro stop playing it’s embarrassing — Psych (@1brad_ass) July 31, 2024

More then half of them left after Megan got off the stage — yoMomma (@zhn7t4g672) July 31, 2024