MAGA Men Lose It After Megan Thee Stallion Twerks At Kamala Harris Campaign Rally

Kamala Harris attracted a large crowd of over 10,000 at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024, using the power of Hip-Hop to engage young voters in her presidential campaign against Donald Trump.
Migos rapper Quavo opened the rally, highlighting pivotal issues and encouraging voter participation. Quavo addressed the audience with passion, focusing on his commitment to ending gun violence.
“One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business,” Quavo declared. He praised Harris for her proactive measures, saying, “From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.”
Quavo’s heartfelt speech culminated in a call to action: “So if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now ’cause it’s the real one.”
Adding to the atmosphere, Megan Thee Stallion energized the crowd with a performance of her hit “Girls in the Hood” where she twerked in a tight Blue pantsuit and crop top that showed off her toned figure.
Megan thee Stallion also debuted her “Hotties for Harris” campaign, aimed at mobilizing young voters.
“I’m very clear the path to the White House runs right through this state, and you all helped us win in 2020, and we’re going to do it again in 2024,” Kamala Harris told the attendees.
Harris emphasized her administration’s commitment to gun safety: “We who believe in the freedom to live safe from gun violence will finally pass universal background checks, red flag laws, and an assault weapons ban.”
The event aimed to showcase Harris’s broad appeal, particularly among young and diverse voters, as she builds momentum for her presidential bid.
The rally drew mixed reactions on X.com. Most critics claimed the crowd was there to see Megan and not Kamala. Right-leaning men could not handle Meg’s dancing.