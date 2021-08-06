Megan Thee Stallion Creating A “Wild” Virtual Reality Experience For Her Fans

Megan Thee Stallion signed an agreement with a virtual reality company to create a one-of-a-kind experience in virtual reality! Check out more details!

Megan Thee Stallion is creating a “wild” virtual reality (VR) theatrical experience for fans.

Meg has signed an agreement with AmazeVR to create a one-of-a-kind immersive show set in an imaginary world and it will be available to watch in theaters, through headsets at home, and pop-up events.

“Creativity is limitless in the world of virtual reality, which means the concepts and ideas I have can also be limitless,” Megan said in a statement.

“I am so excited to work with AmazeVR to take my wild ideas and make them into a virtual reality for all my fans to see. Get ready!”

Ernest Lee, co-chief executive officer of AmazeVR, added, “Megan Thee Stallion is a true artist. We are putting together a show unlike anything that’s been done before. It will be an epic, yet personal, performance that allows anyone to feel like they are right there with Megan for a shared experience.”

Creative director Lewis James, who will oversee the new venture, is known for his work with artists including Post Malone, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Travis Scott. He will work closely with the star’s team to design all aspects of the show.

Megan’s VR show is expected to debut next year.