Megan Thee Stallion & Wizkid To Headline Afro Nation Puerto Rico Festival 2022

Musicians from around the world are headed to San Juan in 2022.

The Afro Nation Puerto Rico festival will make its debut in America next Spring Break. Houston-raised Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion and Nigerian singer/songwriter Wizkid were tapped to be co-headliners.

Organizers also booked Shenseea, Koffee, Naira Marley, Patoranking, Rema, Tekno, Busiswa, Eddy Kenzo, Focalistic, King Promise, Omah Lay, Oxlade, Patrice Roberts, Ruger, and Tems for the three-day event.

Afro Nation Puerto Rico is scheduled to take place March 24-26 at Balneario de Carolina, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Afro Nation brand was said to be founded on “good vibes” and “#BlackExcellence.”

“We’re excited to welcome locals and people from different races and cultures to the beautiful Balneario de Carolina in San Juan for Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2022 to celebrate Black and African music. As with all of our festivals around the world, our mission is to unify and uplift and this edition will be no different,” stated festival founders SMADE and Obi Asika.

Portugal hosted Afro Nation in 2019 with a return to the European country planned for July 2022. Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ability to bring Afro Nation Puerto Rico to fruition is a special achievement, as it is our first event post-lockdown. After I joined the team in 2020, we were forced to cancel our show in Puerto Rico at the last minute, to the disappointment of the team,” states Natasha Manley of Event Horizon.

Manley continues, “Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2022 is close to our hearts, as it is the culmination of the hard work and creativity of Event Horizon’s team to give the energy of Afrobeats back to a live audience. Gathering people together for the first time in over a year to celebrate the diaspora and support emerging artists is something we take great pride in.”