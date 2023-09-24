Megan Thee Stallion Makes The Internet Sweat With Workout Routine

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion explain why she goes through an intense workout every day. Read more.

Megan Thee Stallion has detailed her typical workout routine.

During a recent interview with Billboard, the 28-year-old rapper revealed that she uses exercise to relieve her stress.

“Physical fitness helps me with my mental (health). If I feel like I’m a little stressed or I’m a little whatever I’m feeling that day, I know I can go let it out in the gym, and it helps me clear my mind,” Megan told the publication.

Sharing her favorite workouts, she continued, “I love boxing. I love anything HIIT (high-intensity interval training)-wise. I love pushing myself. When I’m in the gym, I’m like, ‘Girl, if you can’t do two more squats, I don’t know if you’re gonna be able to handle two more comments!'”

Megan Thee Stallion noted that while she is pushing her body at the gym, she is also pushing herself mentally.

“To get yourself out the bed in the morning or whatever part of the day, even if you don’t have time to work out in the morning, if you push yourself to finish your day and go to the gym, I feel like it’s all mental,” the Savage hitmaker continued. “And I feel like you feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did it,’ and now you can reward yourself. Working out just feels super rewarding. I feel very accomplished after I work out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan Thee Stallion shared that while she was shooting her new music video Bongos alongside Cardi B, she had to start her glam at 3 a.m.

“Baby, I will start my glam at 3 in the morning to do my first shot at like 8 or 9, and sometimes it didn’t even happen at 8 or 9,” she revealed. “If I’m up at 3 in the morning, I’m probably shooting at 3 p.m.! Like goddang! But it was a great time though.”