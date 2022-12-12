Megan Thee Stallion’s Powerful Lawyer Claims To Have DEVASTATING Evidence Against Tory Lanez

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan thee Stallion’s powerful lawyer claims to have a piece of evidence that could sink Tory Lanez and send him to prison for a long time!

This week, rappers Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion will face off in court regarding a much-talked-about alleged shooting that happened in the Summer of 2020.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the Canadian chart-topper has been accused of shooting the “Savage” beauty in the foot after a late night/ early morning argument.

Tory Lanez contends he did not shoot Megan, even claiming on one of his songs, “Daystar,” “How the f### you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons? How the f### your team is tryna to paint me as some whole menace?”

But just a denial might not be enough … if the Houston native, whose real name is Megan Pete, gets to present her evidence.

According to the Los Angeles Times, she said, as mentioned in the past, Tory Lanez reached out to one of her friends and apologized via a phone call.

“I’m deeply sorry … so I feel crazy that I made a mistake. What happened, happened already. I can’t take it back. I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry,” Peterson is alleged to have said, according to a partial transcript of the call read in court by prosecutors during a preliminary hearing last year.

She also said he offered to give her $1 million just to keep silent about the altercation. This is all hearsay.

However, one of Megan’s close friends, Kelsey Harris, is said to have witnessed the incident. Harris and one of Tory Lanez’ bodyguards were in the SUV with the two radio staples when they started arguing.

Sources say Kelsey has not spoken to Meg since the incident and has been hostile to law enforcement while refusing to cooperate with defense attorney George Mgdesyan.

Megan’s lawyer spoke about Harris’ value to the case, saying she has explicitly identified Tory Lanez in correspondence with people.

“She’s a prosecution witness, and she has a contemporaneous text message that she sent that is marked in time forever and ever where she says, without any doubt, ‘Tory shot Meg.’ That will come into evidence, and that’s devastating evidence,” revealed Meg’s high-powered attorney Alex Spiro, who also represents Jay-Z and Elon Musk.

Because the text happened in real-time, this could be awful for Tory Lanez’ defense.

For more on AllHipHop.com’s coverage of Lanez and Megan thee Stallion trial, please click here.