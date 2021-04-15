Mehcad Brooks Expresses Interest In Portraying DMX In A Biopic

(AllHipHop News)
After DMX’s passing on April 9, fans and entertainers around the world paid homage to the It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot album creator. There are already public conversations about immortalizing Earl Simmons in cinema.
The life story of DMX is primed to be a fascinating motion picture. A dramatic tale covering his troubled childhood in Yonkers, New York to his rise to becoming one of the top Hip Hop stars of his era could be a must-see production.
One actor appears to be throwing his name out there for a potential role as Dark Man X. Mehcad Brooks (The Game, True Blood) discussed the topic of a DMX biopic while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show. The 40-year-old Texas native also praised Simmons as a special figure in Hip Hop history.
“So everybody talks about DMX is not the greatest rapper. I understand that. Everybody talks about 2Pac. Everybody talks about Biggie. Everybody talks about Jay-Z, Andre 3000, Eminem, Kendrick [Lamar]. Got it,” said Brooks. “But DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did. DMX was our heavy metal.”
Cane asked Brooks if he would be interested in playing DMX in a movie. The Mortal Kombat star eventually responded, “Listen, I would be blessed. I would honor his memory in such a way, and I would be honored and humbled. From your lips to God’s ears. We’ll see.”
A screenwriter would have plenty of material to draw from for a script about Earl “DMX” Simmons. Besides his three-decade of musical releases, Simmons wrote a memoir titled E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX which was published in 2003. He also recorded part of his life for the 2006 BET reality series DMX: Soul of a Man.