Memphis Bleek Claims Jay-Z Was A Head-Cracking Troublemaker: “Hov Will Put Them Knuckles On You” 

Memphis Bleek recalled a time Jay-Z forked out $50,000 to get out of a Miami nightclub after trashing the place.

Memphis Bleek claims the cool, laid-back Jay-Z fans know and love today used to be a head-cracking troublemaker with the hands to back it up.

The former Roc-A-Fella signee took a walk down memory lane during a recent interview with DJ Superstar Jay on SiriusXM.

In a preview clip, Bleek recalls “the illest” thing that happened while on tour with Jay-Z.

“Y’all young n##### ain’t really been through nothing,” he began. “Until you turned the club upside down and they lock you in the club and now you have to pay to leave, you ain’t really turned up.

Memphis Bleek told a story about the time Jay-Z had to fork out $50,000 to a Miami club before they could leave after trashing the place.

“We turned this club up in Miami upside down. They made us pay 50 grand to leave. Hov, he had to pay 50 racks,” Bleek explained. “Police and everything, they extorted the f### out of us. We cracked heads, foreheads, faces. We was going crazy. They locked the doors, we had to pay to get out. They shook us up.”

According to Bleek, back in the late 1999s, “’Streets Is Watching‘ Hov” was not to be played with. “They see billionaire dread Hov, they think my man ain’t got them hands. Hov will put knuckles on you. He’ll put them hard bottoms on your ass to,” he added.

Furthermore, Memphis Bleek claimed Jay-Z “used to start trouble too.” he added, “That Cristal n####, he was on some s###, just know that. All that cool, laid-back Beyoncé Hov, I love it, but back then, he was on some s###.’

Check out the clip below.