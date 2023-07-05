Memphis Rapper Casino Jizzle Shot And Killed On Fourth Of July; Police Identify Suspect

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Casino Jizzle died in a fatal shooting on July 4. Memphis police issued a murder warrant for his alleged killer.

Rapper Casino Jizzle was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday (July 4).

Casino Jizzle was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Northeast Memphis. His manager Angie Strange confirmed his death to local CBS and FOX affiliates.

Memphis police issued a warrant for a 27-year-old man named Michael Clayton in connection to the shooting. Clayton is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said the murder suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle. They asked anyone with information about Clayton’s whereabouts to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Casino Jizzle, whose real name was Robert Tunstall, was shot and killed just a few days before he planned to release a new album titled Duh. The project, which features Don Trip, is scheduled to drop on Friday (July 7).

Tunstall was previously the victim of a shooting in the Memphis area in 2019. He got shot outside of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Cordova. The rapper was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, but he survived the shooting.

Casino Jizzle released a music video for his song “Survivor” after the 2019 shooting. The video featured footage of him in the hospital and clips from news coverage of the shooting.