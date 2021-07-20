Two Men Try To Kill Detroit Rapper Peezy; Cops Turn To The Public For Help

The police are trying to get to the bottom of a violent altercation involving Detroit rapper Peezy, where two men were allegedly “sent” to kill the local artist!

A man is sitting in a Detroit jail over his attempt to kill local rapper Peezy.

The police are offering up a $1,000 reward for information on one of the men who was involved in the violent altercation.

According to The Detroit News, two men assaulted Peezy as he slept in a car in a driveway around 4:30 a.m.

Two armed men walked up on Peezy, and pulled him out of the vehicle and then proceeded to assault him. Peezy managed to hold off the attackers, by fighting and biting his attacker when one of their guns went off.

Local cops arrived on the scene to respond to a call of shots fired. According to the newspaper, one of the men was heard yelling “who sent you?”

The police ordered all of the men to drop their weapons.

One suspect managed to get away, but a man named Marquis Pope was taken into custody and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less the murder and gun charges. Pope, who hails from Birmingham Alabama, is currently locked up on a $250,000 bond.

Since the second suspect got away, police are turning to the public and offering the $1,000 reward to help identify the perpetrator.

As for Peezy, he was released 6 months ago after serving a little under two years after he was caught up in a 2016 RICO case for running with the 6 Mile Chedda Grove Gang.

In February of 2018, the rapper was shot in the head and critically wounded on the east side of Detroit.

In that incident, gunmen in a silver Yukon fired at the rapper and struck Peezy in the head.

Peezy recently dropped off his latest project Free Rio. The album features the single “Rio Flow,” which currently has over 4 million views on YouTube.