Scumbags Try To Rob Dr. Dre After Brain Aneurysm

(AllHipHop News)
Some scumbags tried to take advantage of Dr. Dre early this morning, after learning the producer was in the hospital recovering from a brain aneurysm.
According to the cops, four men tried to break into Dr. Dre’s Pacific Palisades mansion after learning he was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Security guards spotted the guys on Dre’s property but the would-be burglars attempted to flee the scene. The cops arrived and chased the four bandits down and arrested them.
The four men have been charged with attempted burglary and are currently in custody according to TMZ.com.
Meanwhile, Dr. Dre has assured fans he is “doing great” after suffering a brain aneurysm. The Hip-Hop icon remained optimistic he’ll be “back home soon” after receiving treatment.
Dre wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.
“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
Dre was rushed to hospital by ambulance and taken to intensive care to receive treatment after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday (January 4th). Several stars posted get well messages on social media after the news broke, including Snoop Dogg, who wrote: “Get well Dr. Dre. We need you cuz.”
“Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing and strength over his mind & body,” Missy Elliot added, while Ice Cube shared: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”
Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has won seven Grammys throughout an illustrious career, which has also seen him produce huge tracks for the likes of Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and many more.
He first burst into the hip-hop scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A. and produced some of the iconic group’s influential 1988 debut album, Straight Outta Compton.