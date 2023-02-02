Mercy! Mercy, Me! Master P Dunks On LeBron James’ Son’s Teammate

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The world knows that when it comes down to the next generation of basketball stars, there are quite a few celebrity kids out there making noise. Of these gifted athletes, are Mercy Miller and Bronny James.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, the two ballers’ high school basketball teams faced off and put on a show of pure Black excellence for fans.

Miller’s team Notre Dame went up and scored a victory over James’ Sierra Canyon team. The end score was 88-61.

If the blowout wasn’t just disrespectful, so was Miller’s fourth-quarter performance where he dunks on the head of James’ teammate. Miller, who wears number 25, flies through the air before banging on the young buhl AJ Swinton, causing him to stumble and lay flat on his back on the court floor.

Mercy! Have mercy on these kids …

Notre Dame’s Mercy Miller dunks on Sierra Canyon’s AJ Swinton. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/anL4M5Z6gg — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) February 2, 2023

One fan took to Twitter and wrote, “MAKE ‘EM SAY UGH!!!” Master P’s son, Mercy Miller, showing no mercy on the Sierra Canyon defender. Amazing crowd reaction and his teammate even pointed at the defender on the ground.”

"MAKE 'EM SAY UGH!!!"

Master P's son, Mercy Miller, showing no mercy on the Sierra Canyon defender. Amazing crowd reaction and his teammate even pointed at the defender on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ZzwmqTPb5m — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 2, 2023

“Mercy Miller absolutely VIOLATED on this poster 🤯🤯 @mercymiller25,” Ballislife posted!

With Sports Center Next, a platform to show the up-and-coming ballers, said, “Houston commit Mercy Miller is a menace 😳”

It definitely seems like Master P has his hands full with this one. Shout out to him for making it happen and perhaps he will be an NBA player like his dad … but with a bigger career.