Master P is a proud parent. His super-talented son Mercy Miller recently announced he is heading off to college and his decided to take his skills on the court to the University of Houston!

There seems to be no limit to the excellence in Percy Miller’s family.

Master P’s son has recently committed to attend a prestigious undergraduate school to play basketball as a high school freshman and the mogul couldn’t wait to share the news with the world.

Mercy Miller has committed to being a student-athlete at the University of Houston. The proud poppa took to social media to share the good news.

He shared on Instagram the following caption:

“Hard work pays off! My son @mercymiller is a 6’4 High School Sophomore shooting guard at Minnehaha Academy, ranked #1 Basketball Player Class of 2024 in the state of Minnesota. He has decided to make an early commitment to be a student-athlete at the University of Houston. #TheFuture Salute to coach Sampson @uhcougarmbk.”

The former Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors baller was once offered a scholarship to the University of Houston when he was a teen.

Mercy, the ninth of the No Limit rapper’s cluster of children, also took to Instagram to announce to his friends and fans.

He said, “COMMITTED! #UofH ❤️🤍 God got a plan for me that no man can stop. #gocougars #blessed.”

His brother, Hercy commented, “So proud & congrats Lil bro ❤️🤍 Love you! #Htown #courgars.”

Mercy played with his brother Hercy at one of Minnesota’s top programs at Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis).

At 6-3, the freshman guard averages 9.9 points per game. His season-high was 14 on February 15 against Stewartville. The game was televised on ESPN.

Hercy is a senior. The same height as his little brother, this year Hercy averaged 10.1 points per game. He also received offers from LSU, Missouri, Morgan State, USC, and Western Kentucky.

The two will not only follow in their dad’s footsteps but also their oldest brother Lil Romeo. While many know Romeo Miller for his rap career, he also played ball on the college level at USC with DeMar DeRozan.

Again, as their dad has imparted in all of his children, there is no limit to what any of them can do.