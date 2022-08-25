Messy Reactions To The News Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 10th Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

People on social media erupted with all kinds of thoughts. After Nick Cannon revealed he was expecting his 10th child!

Nick Cannon is to become a father for the tenth time, after he announced on Wednesday that he and Brittany Bell are expecting their third baby together.

In a sweet Instagram post, the entertainer shared a video montage of him and the model at a maternity photoshoot.

In the photos, Brittany was shown with her baby bump. The pictures also include their two children – son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

“Time Stopped and This Happened,” Nick captioned the post.

As well as the children he shares with 34-year-old Brittany, he also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, newborn son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with model/DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is also pregnant with their third baby.

Tragically, Nick’s son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Users on Twitter went crazy after finding out the news. Some people were happy, but there were many jokes about Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon taking his kids to the pool. #NickCannon pic.twitter.com/ZbBCYkQJAT — 赵大锤 (@WendyLowell2) August 25, 2022

#NickCannon in a Zoom with all of his kids. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XMJkxhz3Tf — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 25, 2022

#NickCannon every 9months tryna figure out which bm he gone get pregnant this time 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/8aWdaFglr8 — Brittany (@imbholt) August 25, 2022

#NickCannon is pissing me off with all them damn kids — 🦄BlackUnicorn (@NatashaX27) August 25, 2022

I love #NickCannon from a professional stand point though. He really does his stuff and I support his work. I just wish celebrities personal business wasn’t forced on us. I hate knowing about this lol like it’s just crazy and could’ve been kept between him and his sister wives 🙃 — Brittany (@imbholt) August 25, 2022

I need Oprah to seat with #NickCannon cause there's gotta be something deeper, bigger going on here. These women are way to happy for women sharing a man & sperm 😕 — I.K (@inyemba_kamwi) August 25, 2022

@NickCannon really upholding the word of God. :"BE FRUITFUL AND MULTIPLY"



Man has got to make heaven for this.#NickCannon — Gyozen (@lord_OboteAyo) August 25, 2022

#NickCannon is like you get a kid and you get a kid pic.twitter.com/AcuyVn2Ljs — D1 (@d1elia) August 25, 2022