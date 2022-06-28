Method Man And His Son PXWER Announce New Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The young emcee is a part of another group, 2nd Wu Generation.

Rapper Method Man is working on a new music project with his son Sha, whose rap moniker is PXWER.

Sha is the eldest child of the 51-year-old Hip-Hop star.

Meth, 51, announced the collaboration at Irving Plaza during an event for NFT/Web3 company Artie.

According to Page Six, a person who attended the event said, “Method Man introduced his son to the crowd and let everyone know they are working on an album together. It was a really cute, proud moment.”

The young son, PXWER, is considered part of the second generation of emcees of the legendary Wu-Tang. In this collective is also Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, U-God’s son, iNTeLL, and Ghostface Killah’s son, Sun God.

The official name of the group is 2nd Generation Wu. On their website, a blurb about PXWER stated that he was born in Staten Island, like his father, and is influenced by Capital STEEZ, Joe BadA$$, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and his father’s group, the Wu.

PXWER reveals that his first cassette tape was his dad’s Tical 2000: Judgement Day, prompting him to start rapping at 10.

“For a while, music was put on the back burner for his passion of playing football going to college in Troy, New York, to play jr college ball. It was up there in a dark dorm room he fell in love with Hip-Hop again more than ever,” his bio reads.

The new project is not the first time PXWER worked with his father. Meth appeared on a remix of “Next Generation” in 2020.

In a previous interview, he said, “It’s dope to work with my pops. It’s like a dream come true, to be honest… Not many up-and-coming artists can say they worked with a hip hop legend like Method Man.”

There is no date for the new project.