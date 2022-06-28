Method Man And His Son PXWER Announce New Project

Rapper Method Man is working on a new music project with his son Sha, whose rap moniker is PXWER.
Sha is the eldest child of the 51-year-old Hip-Hop star.
Meth, 51, announced the collaboration at Irving Plaza during an event for NFT/Web3 company Artie.
According to Page Six, a person who attended the event said, “Method Man introduced his son to the crowd and let everyone know they are working on an album together. It was a really cute, proud moment.”
The young son, PXWER, is considered part of the second generation of emcees of the legendary Wu-Tang. In this collective is also Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, U-God’s son, iNTeLL, and Ghostface Killah’s son, Sun God.
The official name of the group is 2nd Generation Wu. On their website, a blurb about PXWER stated that he was born in Staten Island, like his father, and is influenced by Capital STEEZ, Joe BadA$$, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and his father’s group, the Wu.
PXWER reveals that his first cassette tape was his dad’s Tical 2000: Judgement Day, prompting him to start rapping at 10.
“For a while, music was put on the back burner for his passion of playing football going to college in Troy, New York, to play jr college ball. It was up there in a dark dorm room he fell in love with Hip-Hop again more than ever,” his bio reads.
The new project is not the first time PXWER worked with his father. Meth appeared on a remix of “Next Generation” in 2020.
In a previous interview, he said, “It’s dope to work with my pops. It’s like a dream come true, to be honest… Not many up-and-coming artists can say they worked with a hip hop legend like Method Man.”
There is no date for the new project.