Method Man Drops ‘New Old School’ Single & NFT Comic Characters

Method Man’s new single, “New Old School,” dropped on Friday (Nov. 19) and is an infusion of old school beats and new school lyrics. The single coincides with the NFT (non-fungible token) comic characters which feature artwork from New York artists Alex Smetsky and Aleks Sinyuts. The Genesis NFT collection will be stored in the TuneGO Vault on Flow.

Ceo of TuneGo, Johl Kohl issued a statement explaining the significance of the move Method Man is making.

“The first-ever Tical Universe NFT is not some cash-grab NFT drop. This Genesis NFT drop signifies the dawn of the Tical Universe and the birth of the original Tical Universe characters. Collectors who purchase these original NFTs will own a piece of history.”

Method Man Returns In “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Meanwhile, Method Man has been back wowing audiences as attorney Davis Maclean in “Power Book II: Ghost.” The New York native appears in the series alongside fellow Wu-Tang Clan member, Redman. In a recent interview, Method Man revealed he owes a substantial part of his success to his long-time friend.

“Redman is a consummate professional like myself. If anything, I owe him a lot because he actually showed me how to perform correctly on stage — whether people remember or not,” Method Man says. “He had been in the game two years prior than what I had been. So, when you put us on screen, that resonates. We have chemistry.”

The second series of the “Power” spin-off premiered on Starz on Sunday (Nov. 21). According to Method Man, viewers will witness his character’s motivation turn to power this season.

“I think Davis eventually wants a seat at the table. He wants to be one of the smartest people in the room, if not the smartest. He’s very ambitious.”