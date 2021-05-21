Method Man Launches Six AM Production Company, Set To Make ‘How High 3’

The goal is to bring Meth and Red back together for the next edition of the stoner flick.

Clifford “Method Man” Smith partnered with his manager, Shauna Garr, to start a new production company named Six AM. The enterprise’s first project will be the third installment in the High How film franchise.

According to Variety, Six AM has already sold How High 3 to Universal 1440 Entertainment. Blackout! album collaborators Method Man and Reggie “Redman” Noble are expected to reunite for the motion picture.

Director Jesse Dylan’s original How High was released in 2001. The stoner comedy made over $31 million at the domestic box office and went on to become a cult classic.

2019’s How High 2 was presented as a Bruce Leddy-directed television movie on the MTV network. It starred Quality Control rapper Lil Yachty and Wild ‘N Out comedian DC Young Fly.

The second High How received backlash from some fans of the 2001 version after Redman told the Grass Routes Podcast he and Method Man were not even aware the sequel was being made. Upon airing, How High 2 was met with mostly negative reviews from viewers.

After establishing himself as a Hip Hop legend with the Wu-Tang Clan and as a solo artist, Method Man began focusing more on his acting career. His filmography includes Belly, Oz, The Wire, The Deuce, Power Book II: Ghost, and other productions.

Method Man is also an executive producer for the Hulu drama series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, along with Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Alex Tse, and Wu member Robert “RZA” Digg. An American Saga was picked up for a second season.

Redman made appearances on television programs such as The Jamie Foxx Show, Chappelle’s Show, and Power Book II: Ghost. The single-camera sitcom Method & Red, which starred the two rappers playing themselves, ran for one season on Fox in 2004.