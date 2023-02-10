Method Man Links With Battle Rapper Cortez On New ‘Training Day’ Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Staten Island and Brooklyn link up for new video.

Rapper Method Man teams up with veteran battle rapper Cortez on a hot new track off his new project. Tical has been dropping music for the streets, teaming up with newer and underground artists to keep that raw sound that fans have come to know him and his brothers from the Wu-Tang Clan for.

Despite having a thriving career as an actor and world-class chart-topper, Meth has been intimately locked in with the battle rap culture. As seen in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, he got his start as a battler, proudly standing as an example of how battle rappers can make great music.

His new song and video, “Training Day,” off the Staten Island king’s latest project, “Meth Lab 3” is another example. The visual is a nod to the movie that earned Denzel Washington his Oscar for Best Leading Actor as Det. Sgt. Alonzo Harris in 2001.

Cortez comes in on the chorus, blessing the track with his unique Murder Ave-gruffed voice.

When asked how the project come about, the Ultimate Rap League top-tier vet said it was because of their bonds as friends and respect for each other as emcees.

“He hit me up & said pull up! I need a hook! That simple! He really believes in me as an artist and respects the previous work we’ve done so for me to feature on his project is a blessing!” he said.

Cor added, “As Meth went back into album mode, his goal was to showcase his that his elite rapping ability could go bar for bar. With features like myself, RJ Payne, and Jadakiss he continuously raised the bar and proved beyond a doubt he’s as great as he’s ever been in The booth!”

This is not the only time that Meth has teamed up with rappers. As reported by AllHipHop.com, he blessed Ill Will with a joint before the pandemic.

He also hopped in the ring (sorta) and battled Math Hoffa. Check out Meth and Math right here.