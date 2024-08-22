Method Man Claims He’s Never Been Paid Streaming Royalties 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man has millions of monthly listeners on streaming services, but he claims he’s never received a check from any platform.

Method Man doesn’t know much about how streaming services work, but he does know that he’s never received a dollar from any platform.

During a recent interview for Hot 97, Method Man discussed the state of the music industry, giving it an F grade for their reaction to streaming platforms.

“Took them too long to adjust to streaming,” he explained. “To a point where they’re drowning and fighting, trying to tread water right now. I don’t think it’s really working out because the way the industry, or rather the way music is received, has changed so much that they either have to adjust or get the hell out of the way.”

After discussing concerns over artists’ rights with the rise of AI, Method Man made a jaw-dropping claim. According to Meth, he’s never received royalty payments from any streaming service.

“Honestly I’ve never gotten a streaming check for any of my music,” he stated.

Method Man’s claim is a startling one, given the volume of music he has on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, the latter of which boasts more than 3 million monthly listeners turning into Meth alone and 5.6 million monthly Wu-Tang Clan listeners.

While Method Man criticized the music industry, he believes recording artists are excelling and deserve an A grade.

“The things that we’re getting now as far as music as a whole, it’s so many different genres that are crossing into other genres,” he said. ” I just seen sexy red at a country music concert. That right there says a lot.”

Check out the video below. The streaming services discussion begin around the 4:15 mark.