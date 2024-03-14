Method Man Names What He Hates Most About Working In Hollywood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man has been acting for over two decades, yet he still feels like he has more control in the music industry.

Method Man reflected on his acting career and much more during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero’s 7pm in Brooklyn podcast. The Wu-Tang Clan member identified the most frustrating aspect of working in Hollywood when asked if the music or film/TV industry was easier to navigate.

“That Hollywood machine is—I love the work,” he said. “Let’s just say that. Let’s get that out of the way. It’s just the politics I don’t like. The taking meetings and things of that nature. I don’t like it. It’s just not something I like to do.”

The legendary rapper noted he had “way more control” in the music industry compared to Hollywood. He recalled how he needed to prove himself to key players in Hollywood since his celebrity status was both a gift and a curse.

“I had to show them that I was actually serious about it because I mean, the first name they hear is Method Man,” he said. “They don’t hear Clifford Smith. I had to strip back the layers of Method Man. I had to embrace it because Method Man got me in the door. But then once I got in there, I had to show them that I was willing to do the work. I’m good at the work and give me the f###### job. Give me the f###### job. But you should never go into an audition wanting the job. You should go to the audition to showcase your translation of a scene to play.”

Method Man found success as an actor, landing roles in dozens of films and TV shows. After appearing in hit series such as The Wire and Power Book II: Ghost, Tical said his dream role would be portraying Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson in a biopic.

Watch Method Man on 7pm in Brooklyn below.