Method Man Says “Power Book II: Ghost” Was “Written Exclusively’ For Mary J Blige

Method Man said “Power Book II: Ghost” was created for Mary J Blige in part because she brings “a big audience with her.”

Method Man stars alongside Mary J Blige in “Power Book II: Ghost” and heaped praise on her performance. Mary appears as drug dealing Queen pin Monet Tejada in the show – a role she’s more than equipped to take on. Meth said not only is the role perfectly suited for the soulstress but the show “was written exclusively for her.”

Meth, lawyer Davis McLean in the show, revealed in a recent interview that Mary’s star-power was a draw for audiences.

“Mary brought a big audience with her; they knew what they was doing,” he said in an interview with Metro. “Plus, Mary was a fan of this show and I think this show was written exclusively for her, especially with the Monet character which I think she is brilliant at.”

He continued: “I love seeing Mary outside of her comfort zone as far as being on-stage and singing and all that. She’s been getting her feet wet in this acting game and there’s only room for improvement and she has all my support.”

Method Man Says “Mary Is Our Royalty”

Furthermore, the Wu-Tang Clan member paid tribute to his fellow New Yorker, recognizing her cherished position in the music industry. “Mary’s not regular at all, she’s more real. This is our royalty regardless of how anyone else feels about her,” he said. “Mary is our royalty and we’re not going to let anyone tarnish this brand”

Additionally, Method Man dropped a few hints as to what viewers can expect from Monet Tejada in the show. “She’s bringing it this season – I just wish she’d hug her kids,” he announced with a laugh. “But in the business she’s in, she can’t be soft at all, it’s got to be tough love all around the board and she’s killing it.”

