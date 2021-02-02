Method Man’s Wife Says Plastic Surgery Cannot Fix “Ugliness” Inside Of Wendy Williams 

(AllHipHop News)
Wendy Williams has had a tell-all week.
She started last week off by doing a press tour to promote her two shows, the biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie” and the accompanying documentary about her life.
However, the Queen of 90s radio revisited her shock jockette roots and p##### off some rappers from her past. One of them was Method Man after she told DJ Suss One that she had a one night stand with the Wu-Tang rapper.
While Mef ain’t say nothing … Mrs. Smith, the Wu-Tang Clan member’s wife, did.
Tamika Smith addressed it in a statement where she called the 2019 Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee a “miserable b####.”
She has noted that she never liked Wendy, even before these allegations, claiming she has been obsessed with her family.
“For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself, and our family. In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos, and blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I’m tired of taking the high road,” Smith snapped.
She further stated that her remarks were all a ploy (like people have always alleged about the talk show host) to get ratings.
“In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt-out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband. It’s a pattern that she has repeated for years,” Smith continued.
“When I was diagnosed with cancer years ago, Wendy shared my personal medical information her listeners live on the air during her radio broadcast,” Method Man’s wife said. “She didn’t care that she was violating my right to privacy, or that I hadn’t shared the news of my diagnosis with my family and friends yet. She never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever.”
“Despite my anger, I chose not to respond publicly to her unhealthy fixation with my husband and our marriage. It was clear that she was sick, and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem,” According to Smith.
“Over the years those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her. Instead of using her platform to uplift women, she has spent her career attacking marriages while her own fell apart. She criticized celebrities battling addictions despite her own struggles with substance abuse. There’s no limit to how low she will go in the name of making headlines,” Smith said.
She continued, “Her career is on life support, her husband has abandoned her, and the ratings for all of her projects are down. She’s desperate for attention and is trying to use my husband’s popularity as a way to get her name trending. How sad that a woman who was once revered in the entertainment industry has reduced herself to a tabloid side note and circus freak.”
“For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will forever be one of the most miserable b###### on the planet,” Meth’s angry wife concluded.
No response from Wendy…and the reviews on the Lifetime movie were low. Method Man also addressed his issues with Wendy Williams during an interview with AllHipHop.com in 2006.
“Wendy gets on the air and said [Method Man] ‘his wife is sick and she not doing to well,’ and I’m like this f###### b#### man,” Method Man told AllHipHop.com. “This [is] the big “C,” big “C” [for cancer]. I was ready. I was so mad, I was crying right there and I’m like I’m gonna kill some f###### body and these [Wu Tang friends] kept me in there, kept me in L.A…
“She said me and [the doctor] was f######,” Method Man continued. “What kind of s### is that, man? You don’t do that to nobody. You say the f### you want to say about me, say nothing about my family, man.”