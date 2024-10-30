Metro Boomin Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Vows To Take Legal Action 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims the producer sexually assaulted her and impregnated her in 2016.

Metro Boomin has vowed to take legal action against a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2016.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre claims the famed producer raped her after befriending her during a trip to Las Vegas.

LeMaistre claims she was grieving the loss of her 9-month-old son and suffering from depression when she met Metro, real name, Leland Wayne. After hitting it off in Vegas, LeMaistre said Metro invited her to his studio in Los Angeles, where she witnessed him taking large amounts of codeine despite his friends’ warnings.

In her lawsuit, LeMaistre recalled an incident at Metro studio in September 2016. She claimed she took half a Xanax pill and a shot of liquor amid her depression over the tragic loss of her son and passed out.

LeMaistre told the court that she awoke in a bed to Metro Boomin raping her and performing oral sex on her.

She lost consciousness again, and when she awoke, LeMaistre claims the producer told her that she was in a Beverly Hills hotel room, although she had no recollection of how she wound up there, and she had to leave.

In her lawsuit, LeMaistre stated that she discovered she was pregnant and that Metro Boomin was the father as he was her only sexual partner at the time. She told the court she terminated the pregnancy in November 2016.

LeMaistre also believes Metro Boomin taunted her over the alleged rape on 21 Savage’s “Rap Saved Me,” which also features Offset.

She pointed to the lyrics: “She took a Xanny / Then she fainted / I’m from the gutter … ain’t no changing.”

Metro Boomin Brands Lawsuit “False Accusations”

Metro Boomin denies the allegations, claiming the suit is an attempt to extort him and will countersue.

“This is a pure shakedown,” Metro’s lawyer Lawrence Hinkle II told the outlet. “These are false accusations. Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”