Metro Boomin Teases Young Thug Album Amid Yacht Fire Reports 

Metro Boomin has sidestepped any questions about reports of his rented yacht catching fire in Miami by announcing an upcoming album with Young Thug.

The huge 95-foot yacht burst into flames while docked near a strip club close to Miami International Airport early Sunday morning (January 19). Local reports state that Metro Boomin and about 15 guests and crew members aboard the yacht safely evacuated.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

However, on Sunday evening, the renowned producer seemingly addressed reports of the fire.

“Don’t believe everything you see online,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Clout got the world in a chokehold.”

That wasn’t all, as Metro Boomin also confirmed he’s collaborating with Young Thug, adding, “Back to working on @thuggerthugger1 album.”

The news sparked a mixed response, with some fans predicting a “classic” album and hailing it as an album of the year contender.

Others were not so convinced, with some wondering if the album would ever come to fruition.

“Metro needs to stop confirming collab projects that never got,” one disgruntled fan shared. “He’s mentioned SM3, a project with Don Toliver, Durk, Jid, baby and now Thug.”

Another added, “nobody tryna hear that s###, he better get in his introspective bag and make a collab album with the alchemist.”

Metro Boomin Teased New Young Thug Music Last Year

Metro Boomin first hinted at a new Young Thug album shortly after the rapper’s release late last year. He shared a screenshot of some of his projects, including a folder titled “Lil Jeff Home,” containing around 71 minutes of music.

“Lil Jeff Home”



Metro Boomin teases new collab with Young Thug 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K4nuRsXvM1 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) November 7, 2024

Although they have yet to release a full-length project, Metro Boomin and Young Thug have worked together extensively over the years. The fan-favorite Metro Thuggin series produced multiple release tracks and singles but never culminated in an official project.