Metro Boomin’s Rented Yacht Bursts Into Flames Outside Miami Strip Club

The vessel was fully ablaze when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at approximately 4:05 a.m. at the 3600 block of Northwest South River Drive.

A massive fire engulfed a 95-foot yacht near a strip club close to Miami International Airport in the wee hours of Sunday morning (January 19).

The vessel, reportedly rented by renowned producer Metro Boomin, was fully ablaze when the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) team arrived at approximately 4:05 a.m. at the 3600 block of Northwest South River Drive.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from both land and water, facing challenges due to the yacht’s size and substantial fuel load.

BREAKING: Metro Boomin’s rented yacht went up in flames overnight shortly after he arrived at @BoobyTrap247. Sources tell me Metro was in the club when a speaker onboard sparked the fire. No one was injured & the boat sank after firefighters put out the flames 🎥 @ThatDancer pic.twitter.com/WhIXeZU3v7 — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) January 19, 2025

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. According to WPLG-Channel 10, Metro Boomin and about 15 guests and crew members aboard the yacht were safely evacuated. Staff from the nearby strip club, confirmed Metro Boomin's presence among the evacuees.

“Around 3 o’clock the boat arrived, it was Metro Boomin,” Michael Marhefka, director of security at the B#### Trap on the River, told Local 10 News. “The boat pulled up and they were on the boat maybe 30 minutes at the dock and we noticed what sounded like fire alarms going off. When we looked at the boat we did see some smoke inside the boat. We made the determination to evacuate the boat immediately.”

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters worked to contain fuel runoff using specialized oil spill response equipment. They quickly deployed oil-absorbent booms—sleeves made of highly absorbent material designed to soak up oil and surface sheen and got it under control.