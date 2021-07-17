MF DOOM Gets His Own Street In Long Beach, New York

MF DOOM will be honored by the city of Long Island in New York, where the late legendary rapper spent his childhood before he became a revered rap star!

MF DOOM, the celebrated artist that transitioned last year, will be honored in his hometown of Long Beach, New York.

The LIHerald reports that The City Council passed the measure last week that will allow a street in the North Park section of the city, 100 block of East Hudson Street, between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Boulevard, to be named “KMD-MF DOOM WAY.”

The President of the Long Beach City Council, John Bendo, stated that “What Billy Crystal is to comedy, MF DOOM was to hip hop. He was a significant artist who came from Long Beach.”

The idea to rename the street moved through The Council fairly swiftly.

According to Corporation Counsel Richard Berrios, “a group of young gentlemen” presented the street change two weeks ago to the council.

He further explained why he agreed that this was an excellent idea, “MF DOOM grew up in Long Beach and was an avid skateboarder and he helped make the sport cross city lines. MF DOOM is a shining example of what Long Beach should be about.”

This was all accomplished through the hard work of a group called the KMD-MF DOOM Way Committee.

Led by the diligent work of Dr. Patrick Graham, the group was able to secure 10,000 petition signatures to prove the public’s desire to see the street name changed.

“The Hip-Hop community often refers to Mr. Dumile as “the rapper’s favorite rapper,” Graham expressed in the petition. “His influence on hip-hop was not fully realized until after facing tragic moments in his life. However, during this period, he called on his youthful experience in Long Beach to reinvent himself as MF DOOM.”

MF DOOM, whose real name was Daniel Dumile, transitioned October 31 2020. His wife made the news public on New Year’s Eve.

No date has been set for the ceremony.