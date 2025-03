Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The dispute centered around 32 notebooks containing DOOM’s lyrics, song ideas and other creative content.

The legal dispute between MF DOOM’s widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, and former Stones Throw label executive Eothen “Egon” Alapatt has come to a close. On Friday (February 28), Thompson posted an Instagram statement, revealing both parties had come to an amicable resolution.

“We are relieved to bring this chapter to a close,” Thompson wrote. “Over the years, there have been many public narratives concerning this matter, some of which have been misrepresented or unfairly magnified. While differences did arise along the way, we acknowledge that Egon preserved DOOM’s invaluable notebooks and are grateful to now have them returned as part of this resolution.

She added, “As a family, our focus remains steadfast on celebrating DOOM’s extraordinary legacy—his unparalleled artistry and his lasting impact on music and culture. We hope that this resolution serves as a step forward in continuing to honor his memory.”

The discourse centered around 32 notebooks containing DOOM’s lyrics, song ideas and other creative content. In October 2023, Thompson filed a lawsuit in California federal court, alleging that Egon had stolen these notebooks and refused to return them.

The lawsuit claimed copyright infringement, fraud and unjust enrichment, among other charges. Thompson asserted that Egon had taken possession of the notebooks in 2016, when DOOM was unable to return to the U.S. due to immigration issues1.

The resolution follows the tumultuous legal battle. As the months dragged on, it got increasingly ugly, with Egon accusing Thompson of launching a “smear campaign” against him.

“Plaintiffs’ complaint is the continuation of a year-long smear campaign filled with baseless and libelous attacks on Alapatt’s integrity and character,” Egon’s legal team contended in November 2023. “The complaint, like the previously highly public intimidation tactics used by this group, alleges that plaintiffs have concerns regarding the ownership of various notebooks of the luminary and now-deceased Hip-Hop artist MF DOOM.

“Contrary to the knowingly false statements contained in the complaint, Alapatt saved and preserved the notebooks after he purchased them from DOOM’s former landlord who owned and controlled the notebooks because DOOM had abandoned his studio and was in years’ long arrears on rent.”

Egon’s return of the notebooks marks a victory for DOOM’s estate, as these materials were considered highly valuable, containing lyrics for tracks from albums such as Operation Doomsday, Madvillainy and MM…FOOD, as well as unreleased content.

“DOOM was a dear friend to me and one of the most important artists I’ve ever known,” Egon offered. “I bought DOOM’s notebooks and kept them safe for years to ensure his powerful musical legacy could be preserved. My only goal has always been to showcase DOOM’s lasting musical genius and the resolution Jasmine and I have reached regarding DOOM’s notebooks represents a significant triumph in protecting the genesis of a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

“I am proud to have played a role in saving some precious markers of DOOM’s life in music and trust Jasmine to determine the next steps for his notebooks.”