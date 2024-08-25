MGK Reveals Daughter’s Words That Prompted Sobriety Journey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly, inspired by a heart-wrenching comment from his daughter, embarks on a poignant journey to sobriety.

MGK revealed how a poignant comment from his daughter Casie, now 15, propelled him to confront his drug addiction during a candid discussion on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast

The 34-year-old rapper shared that three years ago, Casie told him, “Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high.” This statement, MGK said, was a heart-wrenching wake-up call.

“My daughter’s words were the ultimate let-down,” MGK confessed. “It broke my heart.”

He detailed the gripping hold drugs had on his life and how it wasn’t a swift transition to seek help, highlighting that addictive substances had a “vice grip” on him.

This emotional catalyst set MGK on a journey to sobriety, culminating in a significant milestone.

Early this year, he received widespread acclaim from his fans after announcing he had been sober for one year.

Talking to the “Dumb Blonde” Podcast, he proudly declared, “I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August.”

MGK elaborated on his path to recovery, revealing that he quietly sought rehab after finishing his 2023 European Tour.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the people closest to me,” he explained. “That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”