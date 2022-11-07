Michael B. Jordan Is Down To Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan is open to returning to the MCU after his groundbreaking role as Killmonger. Read more!

Michael B. Jordan is open to making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The “Creed” actor portrayed Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens in the 2018 superhero movie “Black Panther,” though his character ended up meeting his demise.

But in an interview with Extra, Michael shared that he is interested in taking on another role within the comic book-inspired franchise.

“I don’t know if it’s a possibility… Being able to be in the Marvel Universe was a dream come true, and if there was an opportunity for me to come back, of course, I would… I’m not one of those guys like, ‘No, I would never,'” he told the outlet. “Working with Ryan (Coogler, director) what we did on that first project, and what Marvel does as a whole, is something that as a fan and a nerd and as a geek that I am, I just love to see those movies and those characters come to life.”

Michael has made his directorial debut with the upcoming sports drama “Creed III,” in which he also reprises the part of Adonis’ Donnie’ Creed.

And he is glad he took the opportunity to helm the project after being inspired by his collaborations with “Fruitvale Station” filmmaker Ryan.

“I think the more I’ve been on sets, the more I learn from everybody. All the moving pieces, all the department heads, everything that goes into a film or television show. I think over time, being in front of the camera, you start to have a stronger opinion,” the star continued. “I think just over the years, especially after working with Ryan on our first film Fruitvale Station, think being able to see somebody who looks like me, same age, kind of commanding the set and directing the film, it definitely gave me that kind of feeling that I could do it, too.”

Creed III is set to be released in March 2023.