Michael B. Jordan Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Creed III actor/director Michael B. Jordan has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Jordan with the 2,751st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a press release.

Martinez continued, “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Creed III actor Jonathan Majors and Fruitvale Station filmmaker Ryan Coogler attended the Walk of Fame event on Wednesday. Michael B. Jordan also gave a speech.

“This is probably one of the most unforgettable weeks I’ve had,” declared Jordan. The 36-year-old Newark native added, “I’m extremely humbled and grateful to be here.”

He also said, “I know it’s not a small achievement. It’s not lost on me how special this moment is and what this represents to our community, so from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you.”

Michael B. Jordan first gained notoriety as an actor for his performances on television shows such as The Wire, All My Children, and Friday Night Lights. His filmography includes Hardball, Chronicle, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Just Mercy, and other movies.

Creed III hits American theaters on Friday, March 3. In addition to Michael B. Jordan playing the titular character Adonis Creed, the sports drama’s cast also features Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.