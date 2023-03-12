Michael B. Jordan Still Feels Like An “Underdog” In Hollywood

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Despite his phenomenal success in an already legendary acting career, Michael B. Jordan says he feels under appreciated in Hollywood!

Michael B. Jordan still feels like an “underdog” in the film industry.

The actor is currently one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood, having starred in movies like “Black Panther” and “Creed” and recently made his directorial debut with “Creed III.”

Earlier this month, Jordan was also presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but during an interview for Variety, he admitted that he will never get to grips with his status.

“I still feel like an underdog,” the 36-year-old insisted. “I feel like I just got here, like I’ve just arrived, and I have the tools and the things around me to really be on the offensive a little bit. I’m not ignorant of the blessings and opportunities that I’m given. At the same time, I still feel like I have something to prove. I still feel like I want to make people proud. I want to make myself proud – so I’m constantly trying to raise the bar.”

As for trying his hand at filmmaking, Jordan noted that he was able to use the process as a “therapy session”.

Yet, he isn’t about to rush into another directing gig.

“I’m still kind of wrapping up this chapter right now, which has been a transformative experience for me – as a man, as a director, as an actor, as a son, as a brother,” he added.