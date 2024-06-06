Michael B. Jordan Updates Status Of “I Am Legend 2” With Will Smith: “I’m Really Excited”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The two Hollywood stars aligned for the upcoming motion picture.

A sequel to 2007’s I Am Legend is in the works. Will Smith will return for the second installment. Plus, Michael B. Jordan joined the cast.

People spoke to Michael B. Jordan about the status of I Am Legend 2. The 37-year-old actor expressed excitement about creating the post-apocalyptic thriller alongside Will Smith.

“We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” Jordan stated. “It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him.”

The NAACP Image Award winner continued, “Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.”

I Am Legend starred Will Smith, Willow Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Dash Mihok and Emma Thompson. The Francis Lawrence-directed motion picture grossed over $585 million at the worldwide box office.

In addition to acting in I Am Legend 2, Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan serve as producers. Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), the screenwriter for the original film, wrote part two.

Will Smith revived his role as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey in Bad Boys: Ride or Die which arrives in American theaters on Friday, June 7. Michael B. Jordan is coming off appearing in 2022’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever and 2023’s Creed III.