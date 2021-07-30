Michael Che Faces Backlash For Posting Sexual Assault Joke About Simone Biles

People are calling for the comedian to be canceled for “choosing violence.”

Simone Biles is currently one of the most talked-about athletes on the planet. Her decision to pull out of gymnastics competitions at the Summer Olympics in order to protect her mental health was met with support, vitriol, understanding, and mockery.

Following the news of Simone Biles’s withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, Michael Che chose to publicly comment about the 24-year-old gymnast on social media. The Saturday Night Live comedian was met with widespread backlash for his public statements.

“Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles,” wrote Michael Che, before adding, “I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. I’m going to the [Comedy Cellar club] tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say, I’m choosing violence.”

Those comments led to other Instagram users direct messaging Michael Che their own jokes about Simone Biles. The 38-year-old Weekend Update co-anchor reposted a few of those DMs to his Instagram Story.

One person wrote “Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure.” Michael Che captioned the re-post, “G###### that’s rough. Absolutely tasteless. 9/10.”

Simone Biles is one of more than 150 women and girls who accused Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for the United States women’s national gymnastics team, of sexual abuse. Nassar pled guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Many social media users began condemning Michael Che for sharing a response that made fun of Simone Biles and other sexual assault survivors’ trauma. Che deleted the stories and added another post claiming he was the victim of a hacker.

“Maaannnn, I got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me. Y’all know I only do jokes about whites and cops. [It’s] all good now, I changed my password and everything… Anyway, y’all hear about DaBaby tho? That’s crazy. Iight. See y’all in church. Imma get there early.”

As a result of the Larry Nassar joke, some people online are calling for NBC (the network home of Saturday Night Live) and HBO (the network home of the That Damn Michael Che series) to cut ties with Michael Che. Neither company has yet to comment on the controversy.

Self-described gender justice advocate Farrah Khan tweeted, “Larry Nassar sexually assaulted over 300 gymnasts including Simone Biles. Jokes about this immense violence are never okay. @hbomax @nbcsnl why is Michael Che still on your roster?”

The Undefeated writer Soraya McDonald tweeted, “How nice for Michael Che never to have been denied the sanctity of his own body because of his gender. How nice for him not to be judged and gaslit repeatedly because it is routine to treat an entire gender and their experiences with disregard and contempt. How lovely for him.”

Larry Nassar sexually assaulted over 300 gymnasts including Simone Biles. Jokes about this immense violence are never okay. @hbomax @nbcsnl why is Michael Che still on your roster? https://t.co/1F4VnPJWCI — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) July 30, 2021

I'm too exhausted to tweet something thoughtful about how frustrated Michael Che's latest set of Instagram stories makes me feel.



Bottom line: I think Weekend Update needs a bit of an Update. — Jackie Powell (@ClassicJpow) July 30, 2021

Yes @nbcsnl @nbc is on hiatus, but doesn't Michael Che have an @HBO deal too? It'd be a great time to act on all the big talk of listening to Black women, and drop that talent-free wastrel who constantly maligns us. We have receipts for years but this latest stunt is inexcusable. — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

Michael Che is trash. https://t.co/q4XQmcX4AV — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 30, 2021

Michael Che sharing that rape joke about Simon Biles reminds me of this:



Rape jokes are often used to "put a woman in her place"https://t.co/OZEM37pByM pic.twitter.com/Ainqts9nqC — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 30, 2021

Not Michael Che using the same IG font as his “hacker” 💀💀🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/k1LSySumd5 — MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) July 30, 2021

How nice for Michael Che never to have been denied the sanctity of his own body because of his gender.



How nice for him not to be judged and gaslit repeatedly because it is routine to treat an entire gender and their experiences with disregard and contempt.



How lovely for him. — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) July 30, 2021

Michael Che comes for people he thinks he can get away with dunking on. Trans women, Black women, sexual assault survivors. Judging by his flimsy "I got hacked" defense, it seems he had no idea how beloved Simone Biles is, or just how messed up it is to share a Larry Nasser joke. — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) July 30, 2021

Michael Che – and all of these tacky ass clowns who call themselves comedians need to keep Simone's name out their damb mouths. — Black Women's Lives Matter. Carolyn Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) July 30, 2021

Black Women BEEN told you about Michael Che… but once again y'all ignored us.



But COMEDY right!? F###### hack. — #BakeOnceAWeek The Box – ON SALE NOW (@LeslieMac) July 30, 2021