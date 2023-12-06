Michael Jackson’s First-Ever Studio Recording Set For Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can buy a piece of music history.

Michael Jackson’s first studio recording will finally see the light of day. “Big Boy (One-Derful Version)” will be presented as a digital vinyl on December 7. The packages will be available worldwide for 48 hours.

Katherine Jackson, the mother of the late Michael Jackson, partnered with the blockchain-based music and royalty marketplace anotherblock. The song’s owner, Recordpool, also played a role in the “Big Boy (One-Derful Version)” release. The Legacy Foundation will receive a portion of the proceeds.

“This was their first step in music with ‘Big Boy,’ empowered by the voice of the youngest and the best to ever do it. I can’t believe his voice, along with his brothers’, would echo for decades,” Katherine Jackson states.

The Jackson matriarch also adds, “Through anotherblock’s endeavor, the Jackson family’s initial recordings of our musical heritage find a new rhythm for the digital age. It is a testament that the Jacksons’ story, just like our music, remains timeless. And the best part is that some proceeds will go to a local foundation to help the families of Gary, Indiana.”

Michael Jackson Recorded The Original “Big Boy” Vocals On July 13, 1967

Chicago Reader journalist Jake Austen discovered the “Big Boy” studio master in 2009. The 56-year-old track features an eight-year-old Michael Jackson’s first time recording his voice on tape. A later re-recorded version of “Big Boy” was released as The Jackson 5’s first single by Steeltown Records in 1968.

“We are immensely proud and excited to bring this significant piece of music history to the world. This truly demonstrates how digital assets have the potential to prolong the life and enhance the value of art in a profound manner,” says Michel D Traore, co-founder/CEO of anotherblock.

An “open edition” of Michael Jackson’s “Big Boy (One-Derful Version)” sells for $25. The “limited-edition” drop ($100, 1000 tokens available) includes: