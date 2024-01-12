Michael Jackson Biopic Set To Hit Theaters In 2025

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film will star the music icon’s nephew.

Michael Jackson’s life story will play out in a biographical film. The forthcoming Micheal is scheduled to premiere in American theaters on April 18, 2025.

Lionsgate Films hired Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) to direct the motion picture. The King of Pop’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the entertainment icon in the movie.

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” Jaafar Jackson wrote on Instagram.

A synopsis for the feature film reads:

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Michael will not present the first on-screen depiction of the 13-time Grammy winner. A five-hour miniseries titled The Jacksons: An American Dream debuted on ABC in 1992.

Furthermore, Showtime aired the highly-publicized Thriller 40 in 2023. That documentary highlighted the 40th anniversary celebration of Michael Jackson’s classic 1982 album Thriller.

Michael Jackson rose to international prominence as the lead singer of the pop/R&B boy band The Jackson 5. Throughout his solo career, Jackson released multiple studio LPs including 1979’s Off the Wall, 1987’s Bad and 1991’s Dangerous.

In addition to his 13 Grammy wins, Michael Jackson also received the Grammy Legend Award in 1993 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. The MTV Video Music Awards also named its Vanguard Award after the “Beat It” hitmaker.