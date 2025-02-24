“Leaving Neverland:” New Details In Michael Jackson Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new sequel to “Leaving Neverland” revisits the legal turmoil surrounding Michael Jackson’s accusers as they push forward with a lawsuit.

Michael Jackson’s accusers are back in the spotlight as a new documentary delves further into their allegations ahead of a highly anticipated trial.

AMOS Pictures announced Thursday that Leaving Neverland II: Surviving Michael Jackson, a follow-up to the controversial 2019 documentary, will air on Britain’s Channel 4 on March 18.

Directed once again by Dan Reed, the 49-minute film will revisit the legal journeys of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim Jackson sexually abused them as children.

The two men are currently pursuing a lawsuit against Jackson’s companies, arguing they failed to protect them. A potential trial date has been suggested for November 2026.

Jackson, who died at 50 in 2009, denied any wrongdoing throughout his life, and his estate has consistently refuted the accusations. Despite the vehement pushback from his representatives and loyal supporters, the upcoming sequel promises to explore the ongoing legal saga that has spanned more than a decade.

According to a synopsis of the film, Leaving Neverland II documents “Wade Robson and James Safechuck on their decade-long quest to have their day in court against Michael Jackson’s companies.”

Filmed over five years, the documentary provides an intimate look at their experiences, their families, and the legal twists and turns of their battle for accountability.

The first installment of Leaving Neverland, which aired in 2019 on HBO, sparked a firestorm of controversy, igniting debates over Jackson’s legacy.

The film’s release led Jackson’s estate to file a lawsuit against HBO, arguing that the broadcast violated a 1992 non-disparagement agreement. Because of that legal dispute, HBO is not involved in the upcoming sequel.

Beyond following Robson and Safechuck’s legal challenges, the new documentary will examine the personal toll Leaving Neverland had on them and their families, as well as the fervent Jackson supporters who continue defending the late singer.

Additionally, producers revealed that a third and final documentary on the subject is already in development.

While Leaving Neverland II resurfaces painful allegations, Jackson’s estate is moving forward with its own project. A family-authorized biopic on Jackson’s life is scheduled for release in October, signaling that the battle over his legacy is far from over.