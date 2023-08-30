Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Explains Why She Didn’t Post Her Dad On His Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Paris Jackson revealed she has received nasty messages for not sharing social media tributes to Michael Jackson on his birthday.

Paris Jackson has shed light on why she did not post her father Michael Jackson on social media on what would have been his 65th birthday.

In the years since her father’s death, the 25-year-old has received backlash for not paying tribute to her famous father on social media for his birthday. She addressed the criticism in an Instagram video on Tuesday (August 30th).

“Social media is apparently how you express your love and affection these days,” Paris Jackson declared. She revealed that if she doesn’t acknowledge Michael Jackson on his birthday, “People lose their f###### minds and tell me to kill myself.”

She added, “They’re basically measuring my love for my own father based on what I post on Instagram.”

Paris Jackson explained that The King of Pop “used to hate” celebrating his birthday and wouldn’t even tell his kids when it was to avoid them throwing him parties.

However, the American Horror Story actor encouraged fans wanting to “pay homage” to donate to a cause in Michael Jackson’s honor.

“If you wanna do something that he would have loved,” she said. “My suggestion would be raising awareness for climate change. Doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism. These were things that he loved and was very interested in.”

Jackson also shared a video from her performance earlier in the day, where she paid tribute to her father.

“It’s also my dad’s birthday, and he would have been 65 years old today,” she said onstage. “And he put 50 years of blood, sweat, tears, love and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand on stage in front of you to scream into a microphone. So I owe everything to him.”

Micheal Jackson’s Sons Birthday Tribute

Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), and Prince Jackson also celebrated their father’s special day. The brothers made a rare public appearance in Las Vegas for Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE show, per People.