Michael Jackson’s Neverland Statues Being Sold Off At Auction For Millions

(AllHipHop News)
A collection of statues Michael Jackson displayed at his Neverland Ranch home is up for auction.
A private collector is selling off 28 pieces from the singer’s California property via Dubai-based Noble Art Lovers.
The statues are being offered as one lot and will not be sold separately, with the current owner asking $2.5 million.
News of the auction comes four months after it was revealed billionaire businessman Ron Burkle had bought the Neverland Ranch home in Santa Barbara, California.
The tycoon, who worked with the King of Pop in the decade before his death, snapped up the sprawling compound in Los Olivos for a reported $20 million – a fifth of the 2015 asking price.
Jackson bought the property for $19.5 million in 1987 and turned it into a childlike playground, complete with an amusement park and a small zoo.