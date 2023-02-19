Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish Charity

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Michael Jordan put up a breathtaking amount to a charity that’s near and dear to his heart- to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Michael Jordan has donated $10 million to the charity Make-A-Wish.

The NBA icon and businessman, also recognized by his initials MJ, announced that he would celebrate his 60th birthday on February 17th by donating $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Michael said, “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

The Hall of Famer added, “it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids” since 1989.

The Make-A-Wish official Instagram account shared the donation news, noting Michael’s $10 million gift broke the record for the highest single donation the organization had received from an individual.

According to Forbes, Jordan has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

While he lives a lavish lifestyle and is the owner of a $80 million yacht, a personal golf course worth $20 million in Florida, and a variety of luxury cars, including a $2.2 million Bugatti, he is known for his philanthropy.

He raised funds for charities through golf tournaments and donated millions to Chicago schools, health clinics, and disaster relief efforts.

He has also donated $100 million to support racial equality, social justice, and education.