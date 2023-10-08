Michael Jordan First Athlete To Make Forbes’ Wealthiest People List

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Michael Jordan is the first and richest athlete to make Forbes’ coveted wealthiest people list

Michael Jordan has become the first athlete to make the Forbes 400 list of America’s wealthiest people.

The basketball legend made the list after selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets team at a $3 billion valuation in August.

“Michael’s one of the few people that have had success three times,” said Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, referring to the sports star’s success as a player, as an owner, and with his ongoing Air Jordan endorsement deal at Nike. “A lot of entrepreneurs, they make it once. They have a big win, take their winnings, retire and (we) never hear from them again, or they try something a second time and it doesn’t work. He’s had three mega successes.”

Leonsis, who has partnered with Jordan on multiple investments and sports ownership in the past, added of the sale, “He did a really great deal, and it helps everybody. If he had done a fire sale deal, then people wouldn’t be happy with him.”

Forbes estimated Jordan’s net worth at $3 billion, and placed him as the 379th richest person on The Forbes 400, marking the first time a professional athlete has ranked among America’s wealthiest individuals.

He shares the 379th spot with William Wrigley Jr., Meg Whitman, Todd Wanek, Thomas Tull, Jeffrey Talpins, Leonard Schleifer, Haim Saban, Stewart Horejsi and family, J. Tomilson Hill, Thomas Duff, James Duff, John Paul DeJoria, Edward DeBartolo Jr., Charles Cohen, and Aneel Bhusri.