Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Busted With That “White Girl”

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was busted for DUI after cops caught him with some cocaine.

The younger Jordan was arrested Monday in Orlando on charges of driving under the influence, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, marking another troubling chapter for the 34-year-old son of the basketball legend.

Taken into custody by Orange County authorities, Marcus was booked into jail with bail set at $4,000. The arrest unfolded after police allegedly pulled over Marcus for driving under the influence.

Officers reportedly found cocaine in his possession during the encounter, further compounding his legal predicament. While neither Marcus nor his iconic father, Michael Jordan, has commented on the incident, the arrest has reignited public scrutiny of the younger Jordan’s turbulent past.

This isn’t Marcus Jordan’s first brush with the law. Back in 2012, he made headlines after being detained in Omaha, Nebraska, following a drunken altercation with two women outside a hotel.

That incident resulted in charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice. Marcus eventually pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was fined $250 plus court costs.

The arrest comes amidst what appeared to be a stroll down memory lane for Marcus, who earlier Monday shared nostalgic throwback photos of his father on his Instagram Stories.

The posts, which depicted lighter moments from Michael Jordan’s storied career, now stand in sharp contrast to the controversy engulfing his son.

Though Marcus made a name for himself as a college basketball player at the University of Central Florida, his off-court behavior has often overshadowed any athletic legacy he might have forged in his father’s shadow.

In recent years, he has also gained attention for his high-profile relationship with Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

The two had an on-again, off-again romance beginning in late 2022 before ultimately parting ways in July 2024.

According to the latest reports, Marcus Jordan is in a relationship with Ashley Stevenson, who bills herself as a model and influencer.