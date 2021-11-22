Michael K. Williams Honored With Block Party On His Birthday

NYC Together’s We Build the Block movement memorialized the late Michael K. Williams with a birthday block party in Brooklyn.

The life of Michael K. Williams was celebrated with a block party.

NYC Together’s We Build the Block movement paid tribute to the late actor by hosting a block party on his birthday (November 22). The event took place in his home community of Vanderveer, East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Williams helped launch We Build the Block, which advocates for police reform and public safety in New York City. Prior to his death, the initiative held block parties in over-policed neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

“Michael was our champion,” NYC Together and We Build the Block founder Dana Rachlin said. “He carried the fight for a better world on his shoulders. He came directly to the people on the ground and listened to their stories and supported their vision for a better community. He was a light that carried his community forward.”

To honor Williams’ memory, We Build the Block continued its block parties on Monday. The free event provided resources from local organizations and city agencies.

The Michael K. Williams Day block party featured live music and allowed attendees to register to vote. And with Thanksgiving right around the corner, a Turkey giveaway was sponsored by his longtime friends Jimmy Rosemond and Chris Handles as well as Casanova Market and Councilwoman Farah Louis.

Williams passed away from an accidental overdose on September 6. He was 54.