Michael K. Williams Laid To Rest In Pennsylvania

Michael K. Williams who died a tragically and suddenly, was given a homegoing ceremony in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Michael K. Williams has been laid to rest.

The actor – who was best known for playing Omar Little in “The Wire” – was tragically found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, on September 6.

On Wednesday (September 15), a funeral service took place St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his late mother, Paula, lived.

The live-streamed service was attended by celebrities including Queen Latifah, “The Wire” co-creator David Simon and stars of the show Felicia Pearson (Snoop), Andre Royo (Bubbles) and Jamie Hector (Marlo), who joined the star’s close friends and family.

Johnathan Branam, funeral manager at Hooper Memorial Home, told local news outlet The Patriot-News: “He came to Harrisburg as often as he could.

“He loved his mama. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son.”

Marianna Shafran, his long-time representative, announced the sad news of her client’s sudden passing last week.

She said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

Michael received his fifth primetime Emmy nomination for his work on the series Lovecraft Country and was due to be in Los Angeles this week to attend the big award show on Sunday (September 19) with his castmates.