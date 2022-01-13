Michael Rubin, Meek Mill & Kevin Hart Announce $15 Million Donation To Philly Students

The REFORM Alliance Co-Chairs and the comedian are giving back once again.

Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin teamed up with Philadelphia natives Meek Mill and Kevin Hart for a special cause. The three men are looking to help the local community in Pennsylvania’s largest city.

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, and Kevin Hart donated a combined $15 million to 110 Philadelphia-area schools. The contribution will assist thousands of students from underserved families for the 2022-2023 academic year.

This latest donation is an extension of Rubin and Meek’s recent philanthropic work. Previously, the Fanatics CEO and the “Stay Woke” rapper created a $2 million scholarship fund. It was used to support underprivileged Philadelphia students from Pre-K through high school.

Was a great day and meant so much to get to spend time with these amazing families and continue to learn about all the issues within the criminal justice system as it relates to probation and parole. @reform has made great strides already, but there’s so much more work to do! https://t.co/4bZ5FxgKdz — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) January 10, 2022

Michael Rubin and Meek Mill are also Co-Chairs of the REFORM Alliance. The bipartisan non-profit organization is dedicated to criminal justice reform across the nation with the intent of creating common-sense solutions to transform probation and parole.

The REFORM Alliance’s Board of Directors also includes other prominent members such as Founding Partner Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Founding Partner Robert Kraft, Founding Partner Robert F. Smith, Co-Chair Van Jones, and Chief Executive Officer Robert Rooks.

Over the past two years, REFORM Alliance aided in the passage of new reformative laws in states like California and Michigan. The group has also taken part in pushing prison reform in Mississippi as well as organizing efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis inside American correctional facilities.